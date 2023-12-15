Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Stake Boosted by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,345 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 13.9% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 4.4% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 5.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 21.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.65.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $76.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.44 and its 200-day moving average is $71.88. Sempra has a 52-week low of $63.75 and a 52-week high of $81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

