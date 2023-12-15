Sendero Wealth Management LLC Acquires 377 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,299,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,612,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,778,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,715.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 27,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,696,000 after purchasing an additional 26,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IWF stock opened at $300.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $209.27 and a 12-month high of $301.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.85.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.