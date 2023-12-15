Sendero Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,708 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,708 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial comprises 1.2% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COF. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 27,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 29,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,856,000. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,361,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total value of $851,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,599,010.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total value of $851,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,980 shares in the company, valued at $6,599,010.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $396,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,538,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,525 shares of company stock valued at $3,655,945 over the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF opened at $129.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.46. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $130.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.53 and its 200-day moving average is $106.10.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. HSBC initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.41.

Read Our Latest Analysis on COF

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.