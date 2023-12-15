Sendero Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises 0.9% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $4,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2,861.1% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 533 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 113.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $83.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $83.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.26.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 22.16%. The company had revenue of $903.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.12 million. Sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 21.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KKR

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.