Sendero Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,466,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,094,000 after purchasing an additional 838,997 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,956,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,098,000 after purchasing an additional 156,584 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,947,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,082,000 after purchasing an additional 333,400 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.9% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,592,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,142,000 after purchasing an additional 692,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,523,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,431,000 after purchasing an additional 87,671 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NBIX opened at $121.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.24, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.29. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.04 and a twelve month high of $125.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $498.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.09 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total transaction of $1,225,876.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,472.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $1,225,876.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,472.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total transaction of $583,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,785,698.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,742 shares of company stock valued at $6,444,270 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $143.00 in a report on Sunday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences to $123.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.