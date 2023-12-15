Sendero Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,689,000 after acquiring an additional 34,003 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 22,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,220,000. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM opened at $289.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.47. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.99 and a 52-week high of $385.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.95.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total transaction of $2,106,709.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,898.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,811,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total transaction of $2,106,709.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,898.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $272.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.42.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

