Sendero Wealth Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $771.54.

View Our Latest Research Report on BlackRock

BlackRock Trading Down 1.1 %

BLK opened at $798.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $807.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $682.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $688.68.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 56.10%.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.