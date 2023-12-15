Sendero Wealth Management LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.54.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP opened at $235.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $232.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.98. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $256.84. The company has a market cap of $96.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

