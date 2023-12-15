Sendero Wealth Management LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,290,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,824,000 after buying an additional 1,551,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,367,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,253,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,342,000 after buying an additional 658,130 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,537,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,100,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies Price Performance

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $270.92 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.08 and a 12 month high of $278.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.49. The company has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.30. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $970.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.91 earnings per share. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on FLT shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered FLEETCOR Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FLEETCOR Technologies

About FLEETCOR Technologies

(Free Report)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.