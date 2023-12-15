Sendero Wealth Management LLC Has $2.48 Million Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,435,000 after purchasing an additional 48,029 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 6,072,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,431,000 after purchasing an additional 151,202 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,724,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,184 shares during the period. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,286,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,270,000 after purchasing an additional 999,886 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $77.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.12. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $68.67 and a 12 month high of $96.88.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($1.32). The firm had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.90 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 67.38%. Equities research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

