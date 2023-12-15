Sendero Wealth Management LLC Has $37.28 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 38.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 669,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,258 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF makes up approximately 8.0% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $37,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GNR. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 17,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $682,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,155,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,448,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,619 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GNR opened at $56.27 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $50.85 and a 12 month high of $62.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01.

About SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

