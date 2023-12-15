Sendero Wealth Management LLC Has $691,000 Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HSIC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,756,000 after buying an additional 214,846 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 7,263,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,280,000 after buying an additional 248,659 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 67,055.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,737,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,431,000 after buying an additional 6,727,708 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,712,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,208,000 after buying an additional 1,142,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its position in Henry Schein by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 4,347,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,562,000 after purchasing an additional 86,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

HSIC opened at $74.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $89.72.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HSIC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Henry Schein from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

