Sendero Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WEN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 217.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 223.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 31,560.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $20.17 on Friday. The Wendy’s Company has a 12-month low of $18.19 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.44.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $550.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.98 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 51.44% and a net margin of 9.13%. Research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 106.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wendy’s

In other Wendy’s news, Director Joseph A. Levato sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $383,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,206.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $26.50 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.37.

Wendy’s Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

