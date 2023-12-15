Sendero Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 82.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,277 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AER. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,035 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,343,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,549 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at $70,546,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,155,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at $45,936,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AER shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays started coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AerCap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

AerCap Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $74.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.09 and a 200 day moving average of $63.11. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.92. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $49.58 and a 1 year high of $75.48.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 33.62% and a return on equity of 15.03%. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Profile

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.