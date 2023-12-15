Sendero Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 22.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,797 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,882 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 6,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHEL opened at $64.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $68.74. The stock has a market cap of $214.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.96.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,031.33.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

