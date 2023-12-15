Sendero Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.85.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE HLT opened at $175.87 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $179.78. The stock has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.05 and a 200-day moving average of $152.70.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 115.21% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.07%.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $1,809,884.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,706,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

