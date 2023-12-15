Sendero Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 1,496.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183,992 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.1% during the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,762,040,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 80,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.6% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.2% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 69,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. 58.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 1.4 %

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $12.67 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $16.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WBD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.73.

View Our Latest Research Report on Warner Bros. Discovery

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.