Sendero Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,936 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 35.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 36.8% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the second quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on American International Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.07.

American International Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $66.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.32. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $67.69. The company has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

