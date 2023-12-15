Sendero Wealth Management LLC Purchases 410 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSL. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.14.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:CSL opened at $305.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $269.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.44. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $310.24.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.11. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.66%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

