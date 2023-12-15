Sendero Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter valued at $1,709,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter valued at $382,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 9.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 104,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BECN opened at $86.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.42 and a fifty-two week high of $87.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.93 and its 200-day moving average is $78.36.

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 25.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BECN shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $91.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.64.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

