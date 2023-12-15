Sendero Wealth Management LLC Sells 526 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 316.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 27,267 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.4 %

PSX stock opened at $128.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.43.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

