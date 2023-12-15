Sendero Wealth Management LLC Sells 719 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,564 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises about 0.8% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its stake in Salesforce by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyperion Partners LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $258.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.58. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $263.43. The company has a market capitalization of $249.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.84, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.96, for a total value of $3,854,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,606,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,753,200,415.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.96, for a total transaction of $3,854,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,606,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,753,200,415.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.82, for a total value of $2,518,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at $14,839,752.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 877,297 shares of company stock worth $197,647,060. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.31.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

