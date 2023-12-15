ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises 2.2% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in ServiceNow by 96,156.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,189,077,000 after acquiring an additional 23,444,979 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $872,202,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,127,232,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 63,533.9% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,536,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $713,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,708 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 69,897.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,386,000 after buying an additional 854,846 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOW traded up $11.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $692.32. 627,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,080. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $623.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $584.67. The company has a market cap of $141.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $353.62 and a 1-year high of $720.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.39.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total value of $214,187.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,102 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,608.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total value of $214,187.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,102 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,608.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total value of $505,750.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,209.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,383 shares of company stock worth $7,265,612 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

