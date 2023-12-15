ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up 2.2% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1,425.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE:NOW traded up $11.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $692.32. 627,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,080. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $623.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $584.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $353.62 and a 1 year high of $720.68.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOW. HSBC began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $704.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $657.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $621.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total value of $505,750.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,209.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,383 shares of company stock worth $7,265,612 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

