Shengfeng Development (NASDAQ:SFWL) Shares Gap Down to $12.70

Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ:SFWL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.70, but opened at $12.05. Shengfeng Development shares last traded at $12.39, with a volume of 11,568 shares.

Shengfeng Development Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73.

Get Shengfeng Development alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shengfeng Development

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Shengfeng Development stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ:SFWL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 38,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Shengfeng Development at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shengfeng Development

Shengfeng Development Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides contract logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers business-to-business freight transportation services, such as full truckload and less than truckload; cloud storage services, including warehouse management, order fulfillment, delivery process management, in-warehouse processing, and inventory optimization management services; and value-added services comprising collection on delivery, delivery upstairs, packaging, pay-at-arrival, return proof of delivery, and shipment protection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shengfeng Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shengfeng Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.