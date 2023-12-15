Shengfeng Development (NASDAQ:SFWL) Shares Gap Down to $12.70

Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ:SFWL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.70, but opened at $12.05. Shengfeng Development shares last traded at $12.39, with a volume of 11,568 shares changing hands.

Shengfeng Development Stock Up 2.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.59 and its 200-day moving average is $9.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shengfeng Development

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Shengfeng Development stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ:SFWL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 38,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Shengfeng Development as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Shengfeng Development

Shengfeng Development Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides contract logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers business-to-business freight transportation services, such as full truckload and less than truckload; cloud storage services, including warehouse management, order fulfillment, delivery process management, in-warehouse processing, and inventory optimization management services; and value-added services comprising collection on delivery, delivery upstairs, packaging, pay-at-arrival, return proof of delivery, and shipment protection.

