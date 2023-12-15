Short Interest in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) Rises By 15.3%

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,080,000 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the November 15th total of 3,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 483,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Algoma Steel Group in a research report on Sunday, September 17th.

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASTL

Algoma Steel Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASTL opened at $8.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 3.23. Algoma Steel Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $909.64 million, a PE ratio of 43.80 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day moving average of $7.30.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $546.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.96 million. Algoma Steel Group had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 4.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Algoma Steel Group will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Algoma Steel Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.086 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a boost from Algoma Steel Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Institutional Trading of Algoma Steel Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 91.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Algoma Steel Group

(Get Free Report)

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.