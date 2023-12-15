Short Interest in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Rises By 26.8%

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 818,500 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the November 15th total of 645,400 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 115,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASPS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 12,518 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 632,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 1,199.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. 29.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASPS opened at $3.71 on Friday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $11.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.60.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $34.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.33 million. On average, analysts forecast that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

