Short Interest in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Rises By 26.8%

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 818,500 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the November 15th total of 645,400 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 115,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Altisource Portfolio Solutions
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altisource Portfolio Solutions
Altisource Portfolio Solutions Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of ASPS opened at $3.71 on Friday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $11.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.60.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $34.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.33 million. On average, analysts forecast that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.
About Altisource Portfolio Solutions
Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Altisource Portfolio Solutions
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Alphabet and Meta have only one place to go in this economy
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Will the rally in crypto stocks continue into the new year?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- UiPath stock: Breaking Out Amidst Shifting Sentiment
Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.