Short Interest in Argent Mid Cap ETF (NASDAQ:AMID) Grows By 87.5%

Argent Mid Cap ETF (NASDAQ:AMID – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Argent Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Argent Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $30.12 on Friday. Argent Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $22.94 and a one year high of $30.12. The company has a market cap of $39.15 million, a PE ratio of -34.22 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.60.
Argent Mid Cap ETF Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Argent Mid Cap ETF
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- UiPath stock: Breaking Out Amidst Shifting Sentiment
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 3 stocks getting upgraded ahead of 2024
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Quick list of bargain stocks to end the year
Receive News & Ratings for Argent Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argent Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.