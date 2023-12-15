Short Interest in Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Declines By 23.1%

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 464,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the November 15th total of 603,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 8.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aytu BioPharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $756,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Aytu BioPharma by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aytu BioPharma in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 190.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,189,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 780,116 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 91.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 209,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 99,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AYTU traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.92. 17,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,618. The company has a market cap of $16.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Aytu BioPharma has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $4.88.

Aytu BioPharma ( NASDAQ:AYTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aytu BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 47.43% and a negative net margin of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 million during the quarter.

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Rx segment and Consumer Health segment. The Rx segment offers prescription products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), including Adzenys XR-ODT for patients from six years and older, and Cotempla XR-ODT for patients from six to seventeen years old.

