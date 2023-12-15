Short Interest in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) Drops By 17.3%

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the November 15th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 730,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 261,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 22,636 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Beasley Broadcast Group alerts:

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BBGI traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.74. 2,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,940. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average of $0.91. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Beasley Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:BBGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $60.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.30 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 42.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in a report on Sunday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBGI

About Beasley Broadcast Group

(Get Free Report)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.