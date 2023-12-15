Short Interest in Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG) Declines By 20.5%

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,900 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the November 15th total of 103,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 556,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bullfrog AI stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 150,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000. Bullfrog AI comprises about 0.4% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sabby Management LLC owned 2.48% of Bullfrog AI as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BFRG traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.70. The company had a trading volume of 6,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,675. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average of $3.40. Bullfrog AI has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $9.50.

Bullfrog AI ( NASDAQ:BFRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.

