Short Interest in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Declines By 41.1%

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 183,200 shares, a decrease of 41.1% from the November 15th total of 311,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James J. Buquet III sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $799,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,538 shares in the company, valued at $936,634.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Business First Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 5.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 13,611 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 45.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 20.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 29,982 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BFST shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Business First Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Business First Bancshares from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Business First Bancshares Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BFST stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,668. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.67. Business First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $23.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.85.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $65.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.16 million. On average, research analysts predict that Business First Bancshares will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Business First Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Business First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.74%.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

