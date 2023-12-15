Short Interest in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEL) Declines By 58.7%

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 58.7% from the November 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of CSSEL opened at $0.01 on Friday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

