Short Interest in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEL) Declines By 58.7%

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 58.7% from the November 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Price Performance
Shares of CSSEL opened at $0.01 on Friday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Will the rally in crypto stocks continue into the new year?
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- UiPath stock: Breaking Out Amidst Shifting Sentiment
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- 3 stocks getting upgraded ahead of 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.