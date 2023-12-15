Short Interest in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Grows By 50.6%

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 50.6% from the November 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology by 360.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 37,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the second quarter worth about $79,000. 2.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology alerts:

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ BHAT traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.23. The stock had a trading volume of 37,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,556. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $3.00.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Company Profile

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. designs, produces, promotes, and sells animated toys with mobile games features, intellectual property, and peripheral derivatives features worldwide. It offers AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction, as well as Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.