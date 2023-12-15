Short Interest in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Increases By 129.2%

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a growth of 129.2% from the November 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IHYF opened at $22.33 on Friday. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a one year low of $20.78 and a one year high of $22.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.47.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.1297 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF

About Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 19,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 429.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 74,697 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,734,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $575,000.

The Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (IHYF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund designed to provide exposure to a broad selection of high yield, fixed income securities. IHYF was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

