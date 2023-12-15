Short Interest in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Increases By 129.2%

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a growth of 129.2% from the November 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ IHYF opened at $22.33 on Friday. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a one year low of $20.78 and a one year high of $22.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.47.
Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.1297 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%.
About Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF
The Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (IHYF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund designed to provide exposure to a broad selection of high yield, fixed income securities. IHYF was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
