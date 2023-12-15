Short Interest in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Grows By 21.1%

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 262,600 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the November 15th total of 216,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,146,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,726.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,638,000 after acquiring an additional 209,213 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,407,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,768,000 after acquiring an additional 168,236 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 602,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,983,000 after acquiring an additional 71,794 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USIG remained flat at $51.06 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 122,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,155. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $51.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.01.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.1816 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.