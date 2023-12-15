Short Interest in Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Declines By 42.9%

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the November 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Samsonite International Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMSEY opened at $15.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day moving average of $15.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.39. Samsonite International has a twelve month low of $12.17 and a twelve month high of $17.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $957.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.00 million. Samsonite International had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 38.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Samsonite International will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Samsonite International

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

