Short Interest in Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Drops By 16.7%

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the November 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Taisei Price Performance

TISCY stock remained flat at $9.12 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 90 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811. Taisei has a 52 week low of $7.99 and a 52 week high of $9.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average of $8.44.

About Taisei

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction contracts, and real estate development businesses in Japan. The company constructs offices, commercial facilities, factories, schools, hospitals, tunnels, bridges, dams, railways, expressways, etc.; and engineers production facilities and warehouses in the fields of pharmaceuticals, food products, and logistics.

