Short Interest in Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Drops By 16.7%

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the November 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Taisei Price Performance
TISCY stock remained flat at $9.12 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 90 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811. Taisei has a 52 week low of $7.99 and a 52 week high of $9.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average of $8.44.
About Taisei
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Taisei
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- Lennar: 3 reasons to buy the dip in this cash flow machine
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Alphabet and Meta have only one place to go in this economy
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Will the rally in crypto stocks continue into the new year?
Receive News & Ratings for Taisei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taisei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.