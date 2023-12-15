Short Interest in TBC Bank Group PLC (OTCMKTS:TBCCF) Drops By 42.7%

TBC Bank Group PLC (OTCMKTS:TBCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 42.7% from the November 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

TBC Bank Group Stock Performance

TBCCF opened at $32.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.15. TBC Bank Group has a one year low of $19.98 and a one year high of $19.98.

About TBC Bank Group

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, insurance, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers mortgage, digital, consumer, car, overdraft, and pawnshop loans; and term deposits, mortgage, credit cards; current, and nominee account services.

