Short Interest in TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Rises By 20.3%

TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,100 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the November 15th total of 55,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

TOD’S Stock Performance

TODGF stock remained flat at $37.65 during mid-day trading on Friday. TOD’S has a fifty-two week low of $36.66 and a fifty-two week high of $43.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.42 and its 200-day moving average is $36.93.

About TOD’S

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, rest of Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. It distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), the e-commerce channels, franchised retail outlets, and a series of selected independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

