Short Interest in Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY) Decreases By 54.4%

Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 54.4% from the November 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 587,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS UNVGY traded up 0.30 on Friday, hitting 14.14. 52,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,229. Universal Music Group has a 52 week low of 9.64 and a 52 week high of 14.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 13.04.

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

