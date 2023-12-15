Short Interest in US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTHY) Declines By 48.8%

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 48.8% from the November 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.40. 521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,297. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.79 and its 200 day moving average is $45.41. US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $39.96 and a 12 month high of $52.15.

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.1569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (UTHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 30-year US Treasury bond. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 30-year tenor on the yield curve.

