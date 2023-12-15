Short Interest in Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) Decreases By 55.8%

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a drop of 55.8% from the November 15th total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 653,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Vaccinex Stock Performance

Vaccinex stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.56. 6,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,835. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vaccinex has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $12.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.03.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Albert Friedberg bought 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,747,794 shares in the company, valued at $4,747,794. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in Vaccinex by 417.0% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 717,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 578,764 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vaccinex in the third quarter worth about $768,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Vaccinex by 250.2% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 99,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70,805 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Vaccinex by 92.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 48,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Vaccinex by 391.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 120,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.11% of the company’s stock.

About Vaccinex

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead drug candidate, pepinemab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds and blocks the activity of SEMA4D.

