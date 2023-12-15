Short Interest in Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) Decreases By 55.8%

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a drop of 55.8% from the November 15th total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 653,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Vaccinex Stock Performance
Vaccinex stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.56. 6,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,835. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vaccinex has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $12.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.03.
Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in Vaccinex by 417.0% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 717,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 578,764 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vaccinex in the third quarter worth about $768,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Vaccinex by 250.2% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 99,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70,805 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Vaccinex by 92.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 48,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Vaccinex by 391.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 120,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.11% of the company’s stock.
About Vaccinex
Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead drug candidate, pepinemab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds and blocks the activity of SEMA4D.
Further Reading
