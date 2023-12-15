Short Interest in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Expands By 27.0%

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 421,700 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the November 15th total of 332,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,628,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $28.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.28 and a twelve month high of $29.00.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGL. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 66.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 135,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.