Short Interest in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Expands By 27.0%

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 421,700 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the November 15th total of 332,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,628,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $28.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.28 and a twelve month high of $29.00.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.
Institutional Trading of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF
About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF
The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.
