Short Interest in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Declines By 56.7%

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 109,700 shares, a decline of 56.7% from the November 15th total of 253,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 303,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:VIGI traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.63. The company had a trading volume of 65,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,335. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $68.45 and a 52-week high of $78.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,300.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

