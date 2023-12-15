Short Interest in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Expands By 65.2%

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 756,400 shares, a growth of 65.2% from the November 15th total of 457,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VGLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth $117,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 103.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 15,226 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $907,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,165.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 13,417 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VGLT stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $61.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,693. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.80. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $67.25.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.1775 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

