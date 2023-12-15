Short Interest in VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG) Decreases By 34.0%

VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,500 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the November 15th total of 126,600 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 98,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VCI Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VCI Global during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of VCI Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of VCI Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

VCI Global Price Performance

VCIG traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.47. 47,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675,676. VCI Global has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.56.

About VCI Global

VCI Global Limited provides business and technology consulting services in Malaysia, China, Singapore, and the United States. The company offers business strategy consultancy services, including listing solutions, investors relations, and boardroom strategies consultancy; and technology consultancy services and solutions, such as digital development, fintech solution, and software solutions.

