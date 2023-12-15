SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.47

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.47 and last traded at $11.03, with a volume of 252877 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.01.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $702.60 million during the quarter. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 8.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SiriusPoint by 666.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 83.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SiriusPoint by 250.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in SiriusPoint in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SiriusPoint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

