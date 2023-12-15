SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

SITE Centers has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. SITE Centers has a payout ratio of 260.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect SITE Centers to earn $1.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.6%.

Shares of SITE Centers stock opened at $14.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.03. SITE Centers has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in SITE Centers by 4.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 48,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 261,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 16,330 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 2.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,515,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,682,000 after purchasing an additional 34,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 12.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SITC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

