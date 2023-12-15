SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
SITE Centers has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. SITE Centers has a payout ratio of 260.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect SITE Centers to earn $1.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.6%.
SITE Centers Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of SITE Centers stock opened at $14.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.03. SITE Centers has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
Several research firms recently weighed in on SITC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st.
SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
